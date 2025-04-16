Left Menu

Appendectomy: A New Hope for Ulcerative Colitis Remission

A study published in The Lancet suggests that removing the appendix may reduce the risk of relapse in patients with ulcerative colitis. The research shows a significant reduction in relapse rates and disease severity among patients who underwent an appendectomy compared to those who received standard care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, researchers reveal that an appendectomy might significantly reduce relapse rates in ulcerative colitis patients. The study involved 197 adult patients in remission, highlighting a noteworthy difference in outcomes between the appendectomy group and those receiving standard care.

The findings indicate a 35% reduction in relapse odds for patients who had their appendices removed, compared to a 56% relapse rate in the usual-care group. The surgical intervention also led to less severe disease requiring treatment with biological agents.

Published alongside the study, an editorial emphasizes the potential of appendectomy as an innovative therapeutic option for maintaining remission. As this research opens new avenues, an ongoing trial seeks to explore appendectomy's benefits for patients not currently in remission.

