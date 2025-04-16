Appendectomy: A New Hope for Ulcerative Colitis Remission

In a groundbreaking study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, researchers reveal that an appendectomy might significantly reduce relapse rates in ulcerative colitis patients. The study involved 197 adult patients in remission, highlighting a noteworthy difference in outcomes between the appendectomy group and those receiving standard care.

The findings indicate a 35% reduction in relapse odds for patients who had their appendices removed, compared to a 56% relapse rate in the usual-care group. The surgical intervention also led to less severe disease requiring treatment with biological agents.

Published alongside the study, an editorial emphasizes the potential of appendectomy as an innovative therapeutic option for maintaining remission. As this research opens new avenues, an ongoing trial seeks to explore appendectomy's benefits for patients not currently in remission.

(With inputs from agencies.)