Left Menu

AIIMS Raipur Pioneers First Swap Kidney Transplant in Chhattisgarh

AIIMS Raipur successfully executed its first swap kidney transplant, marking a significant milestone for newer AIIMS institutions and government hospitals in Chhattisgarh. The procedure involved exchanging donors to overcome blood incompatibility, effectively facilitating life-saving transplants. The success has encouraged expansion efforts to increase donor numbers across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:16 IST
AIIMS Raipur Pioneers First Swap Kidney Transplant in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS Raipur has achieved a significant breakthrough by performing a pioneering swap kidney transplant, making it the first government hospital in Chhattisgarh to complete this complex procedure. The swap kidney transplant, also known as Kidney Paired Transplant (KPT), offers a 15% increase in transplant opportunities.

This innovative method allows patients with willing but incompatible donors to exchange donors with others in a similar situation, thus ensuring both recipients receive a compatible kidney. Recently, two male patients from Bilaspur benefited from this procedure at AIIMS Raipur, involving their respective wives as donors.

The procedure was successfully conducted on March 15, with all participants recovering well. Recognizing this success, the National Organisation and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is pushing for nationwide implementation of swap transplants to enhance donor numbers, highlighting AIIMS Raipur's pivotal role in advancing organ transplant programs in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025