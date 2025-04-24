AIIMS Raipur Pioneers First Swap Kidney Transplant in Chhattisgarh
AIIMS Raipur successfully executed its first swap kidney transplant, marking a significant milestone for newer AIIMS institutions and government hospitals in Chhattisgarh. The procedure involved exchanging donors to overcome blood incompatibility, effectively facilitating life-saving transplants. The success has encouraged expansion efforts to increase donor numbers across the country.
AIIMS Raipur has achieved a significant breakthrough by performing a pioneering swap kidney transplant, making it the first government hospital in Chhattisgarh to complete this complex procedure. The swap kidney transplant, also known as Kidney Paired Transplant (KPT), offers a 15% increase in transplant opportunities.
This innovative method allows patients with willing but incompatible donors to exchange donors with others in a similar situation, thus ensuring both recipients receive a compatible kidney. Recently, two male patients from Bilaspur benefited from this procedure at AIIMS Raipur, involving their respective wives as donors.
The procedure was successfully conducted on March 15, with all participants recovering well. Recognizing this success, the National Organisation and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is pushing for nationwide implementation of swap transplants to enhance donor numbers, highlighting AIIMS Raipur's pivotal role in advancing organ transplant programs in Chhattisgarh.
