AIIMS Raipur Pioneers First Swap Kidney Transplant in Chhattisgarh

AIIMS Raipur has achieved a significant breakthrough by performing a pioneering swap kidney transplant, making it the first government hospital in Chhattisgarh to complete this complex procedure. The swap kidney transplant, also known as Kidney Paired Transplant (KPT), offers a 15% increase in transplant opportunities.

This innovative method allows patients with willing but incompatible donors to exchange donors with others in a similar situation, thus ensuring both recipients receive a compatible kidney. Recently, two male patients from Bilaspur benefited from this procedure at AIIMS Raipur, involving their respective wives as donors.

The procedure was successfully conducted on March 15, with all participants recovering well. Recognizing this success, the National Organisation and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is pushing for nationwide implementation of swap transplants to enhance donor numbers, highlighting AIIMS Raipur's pivotal role in advancing organ transplant programs in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)