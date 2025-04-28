Left Menu

Vaya Vandana: A Revolutionary Healthcare Model for Elderly

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana' healthcare scheme in Delhi, presenting it as a global model for elderly care. Criticizing the previous AAP government's healthcare handling, Puri emphasized the scheme's cashless benefits and highlighted issues within the city's healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:23 IST
Vaya Vandana: A Revolutionary Healthcare Model for Elderly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri officially unveiled the 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana' healthcare scheme in Delhi, heralding it as an innovative model for senior citizen healthcare worldwide.

During the launch event, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Puri distributed Vaya Vandana cards to beneficiaries and criticized the previous AAP government for obstructing the Ayushman Bharat scheme's implementation.

Puri pointed out significant failings in the healthcare systems of advanced democracies, such as insurance requirements and slow consultations, while promoting Vaya Vandana as both an accessible and cashless solution. Additionally, he iterated problems faced by Mohalla Clinics under the AAP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

