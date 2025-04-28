Vaya Vandana: A Revolutionary Healthcare Model for Elderly

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri officially unveiled the 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana' healthcare scheme in Delhi, heralding it as an innovative model for senior citizen healthcare worldwide.

During the launch event, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Puri distributed Vaya Vandana cards to beneficiaries and criticized the previous AAP government for obstructing the Ayushman Bharat scheme's implementation.

Puri pointed out significant failings in the healthcare systems of advanced democracies, such as insurance requirements and slow consultations, while promoting Vaya Vandana as both an accessible and cashless solution. Additionally, he iterated problems faced by Mohalla Clinics under the AAP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)