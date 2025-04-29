Left Menu

Jharkhand's Health Minister Calls for Accountability in Private Hospital Treatments

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari emphasizes the necessity for private hospitals to provide complete treatment to patients rather than referring them to state-run RIMS when their condition worsens. Ansari insists on justified treatment costs and vows government commitment to quality healthcare in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Jharkhand's Health Minister, Irfan Ansari, urged private hospitals to fulfill their responsibility in providing comprehensive treatment to patients. He criticized the practice of referring patients to state-run RIMS only when conditions deteriorate.

During a Health Department workshop, Ansari clarified that his stance was not against the high costs associated with private healthcare, as long as these fees are warranted. He contended that private hospitals have a duty to ensure the proper treatment of patients admitted under their care.

Ansari reaffirmed the state government's dedication to improving healthcare services. Specifically, he highlighted efforts to enhance services at RIMS and proposed the incorporation of AI in treating patients. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh noted the current shortage in hospital beds, advocating for an increase from 31,000 to 1.13 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

