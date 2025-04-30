Tragic Journey: Pakistani Family's Plea Amidst Political Tensions

In a tragic culmination of personal and political turmoil, the body of 23-year-old Pakistani, Syed Aryan Shah, was repatriated from Chennai to Karachi on Tuesday. Aryan, who died from heart and severe lung ailments, had been placed on life support at MGM Healthcare.

Aryan's mother accompanied him to Chennai for treatment after he was admitted on February 12. Post-Pahalgam attack, the Indian government ordered Pakistani nationals to exit by April 29, complicating their situation.

Following a family appeal, the Balochistan government intervened to settle Aryan's medical bills and arrange his body's transport. This incident highlights enduring human challenges amidst tense political climates, as Chennai remains an affordable medical destination for many Pakistanis.

(With inputs from agencies.)