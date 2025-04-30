China has issued a white paper detailing its own contributions to COVID-19 prevention, control, and origins tracing, while expressing doubts about the United States. The release was covered by Xinhua, China's state-run news agency, which emphasized the importance of focusing on the U.S. for the next phase of origin-tracing.

According to the white paper, China's National Health Commission insists that the origins tracing work should now center on the United States. This move suggests an ongoing geopolitical tension between the two nations over the pandemic's origins.

The white paper further criticizes the U.S. for ignoring international concerns and urges it to engage with the global community's demands for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)