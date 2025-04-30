Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Medical Students in Nellore
A car accident in Nellore district claimed the lives of five medical students from Narayana Medical College. The incident occurred near a petrol pump when the car lost control and crashed into a shop, killing a resident. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic car accident in Nellore district on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of five medical students, according to local police reports.
The incident occurred at approximately 2.30 pm when the vehicle lost control near a petrol pump and collided with a shop in Pothireddypalem village, instantly killing a resident inside.
The students, who were second-year MBBS candidates from Narayana Medical College, were returning from a function before the fatal crash. Despite being rushed to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries, and one student remains critically injured. Authorities have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
