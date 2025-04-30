Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Medical Students in Nellore

A car accident in Nellore district claimed the lives of five medical students from Narayana Medical College. The incident occurred near a petrol pump when the car lost control and crashed into a shop, killing a resident. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:19 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Medical Students in Nellore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic car accident in Nellore district on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of five medical students, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30 pm when the vehicle lost control near a petrol pump and collided with a shop in Pothireddypalem village, instantly killing a resident inside.

The students, who were second-year MBBS candidates from Narayana Medical College, were returning from a function before the fatal crash. Despite being rushed to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries, and one student remains critically injured. Authorities have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025