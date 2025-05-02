Left Menu

Revolutionizing Emergency Care: Empowering Healthcare Professionals with Cutting-Edge Skills

The Healthcare Sector Skill Council collaborates with Intuitive Surgical India to provide emergency medical response training to over 200 candidates. The initiative aims to improve healthcare delivery in India by equipping professionals with necessary skills and addressing the demand for qualified personnel in critical medical situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Healthcare Sector Skill Council, a notable entity under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has partnered with Intuitive Surgical India to offer skill training in emergency medical responses.

Over 200 participants from Delhi and Jharkhand are currently engaged in a structured training program to become Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), according to a recent press release by Intuitive Surgical India.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery across India, combines advanced robotic technologies with HSSC's skill development expertise, intending to transform patient care by equipping healthcare professionals with critical skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

