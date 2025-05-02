Revolutionizing Emergency Care: Empowering Healthcare Professionals with Cutting-Edge Skills

The Healthcare Sector Skill Council, a notable entity under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has partnered with Intuitive Surgical India to offer skill training in emergency medical responses.

Over 200 participants from Delhi and Jharkhand are currently engaged in a structured training program to become Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), according to a recent press release by Intuitive Surgical India.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery across India, combines advanced robotic technologies with HSSC's skill development expertise, intending to transform patient care by equipping healthcare professionals with critical skills.

