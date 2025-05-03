Revolutionary Cold Capping Therapy Reduces Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
A private hospital in Delhi introduces scalp cooling therapy to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy. Trials show it can prevent up to 70% of hair loss. This non-invasive, cost-effective technique helps retain patients’ confidence, identity, and emotional well-being during cancer treatments.
A private hospital in Delhi has implemented a new scalp cooling therapy that aims to minimize hair loss for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
This innovative approach is reported to prevent up to 70% of hair loss, offering patients a critical emotional and psychological boost during treatment.
Doctors highlight that hair preservation is more than a cosmetic concern, as it plays a significant role in maintaining patients' identity and confidence through treatment.
