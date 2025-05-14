Stalin Enhances Nilgiris Medical College Facilities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the Nilgiris Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, pledging further improvements to the state-run facility. During his tour of the hill district, Stalin engaged with patients to discuss amenities and healthcare needs.

The Chief Minister reported to journalists that he was on site to review the new facility, created with an investment exceeding Rs 143 crore. The center has become a vital resource for the community, treating approximately 1,300 outpatients daily, with inpatient services also receiving high praise, according to Stalin. He noted that patients now benefit from complimentary MRI and CT scans, a significant cost-saving measure compared to private healthcare expenses previously incurred.

Stalin also conversed with medical college students to ascertain their satisfaction with campus amenities, confirming no grievances were expressed. The Chief Minister assured that any necessary upgrades will be pursued by the government. Patients attest to receiving excellent healthcare with all modern facilities available. He was accompanied by Nilgiris MP A Raja and senior officials from the district and hospital during his inspection. The recently inaugurated 700-bed facility, which cost Rs 143.69 crore, opened on April 6, 2025, within the Nilgiri Government Medical College Hospital grounds in Udhagamandalam, more commonly known as Ooty.

