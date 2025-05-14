Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Move: Government Takes Control of 108 Ambulance Services

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced the state takeover of 108 ambulance services from private management due to mismanagement. The government aims to resolve issues such as unpaid salaries, improve system efficiency, and save public funds. A revised salary structure under the NHM also promises better healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:13 IST
Karnataka's Bold Move: Government Takes Control of 108 Ambulance Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has officially announced a significant shift in the management of the state's 108 ambulance services. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao broke the news of the government's decision to take control from a private agency, pinpointing systemic mismanagement as the primary cause for the change.

The state's move comes in response to persistent problems, including delayed salaries for ambulance staff, despite government funds being allocated to the private entity. This change is projected to not only resolve these issues but also lead to substantial savings for the state treasury while enhancing operational efficiency.

Additionally, the state has revised salaries for healthcare professionals at various levels under the National Health Mission (NHM), aiming to attract qualified talent and improve health services across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025