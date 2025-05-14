Karnataka's Bold Move: Government Takes Control of 108 Ambulance Services
Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced the state takeover of 108 ambulance services from private management due to mismanagement. The government aims to resolve issues such as unpaid salaries, improve system efficiency, and save public funds. A revised salary structure under the NHM also promises better healthcare services.
The Karnataka government has officially announced a significant shift in the management of the state's 108 ambulance services. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao broke the news of the government's decision to take control from a private agency, pinpointing systemic mismanagement as the primary cause for the change.
The state's move comes in response to persistent problems, including delayed salaries for ambulance staff, despite government funds being allocated to the private entity. This change is projected to not only resolve these issues but also lead to substantial savings for the state treasury while enhancing operational efficiency.
Additionally, the state has revised salaries for healthcare professionals at various levels under the National Health Mission (NHM), aiming to attract qualified talent and improve health services across Karnataka.
