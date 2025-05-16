AAP Accuses BJP of Dismantling Healthcare Services: A Political Battle Over Mohalla Clinics
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Delhi BJP government of dismantling healthcare services by dismissing staff at Mohalla clinics. AAP claims plans are underway to replace these clinics with Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. Health Minister Pankaj Singh assures transparent recruitment, but political tensions escalate.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the Delhi BJP government, accusing it of dismantling healthcare services by terminating the employment of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and multi-tasking workers from the Mohalla clinics.
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh responded to these allegations by assuring transparency in the hiring of healthcare professionals. Singh emphasized that all eligible candidates would have the opportunity to apply, ensuring the best healthcare for citizens.
In a press conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP intends to shut down most Mohalla clinics, replacing them with Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. Bharadwaj criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its promises and politicizing healthcare services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Freedom Prevails: Mahdawi Released from Detention Amid Political Tensions
Caste Census Sparks Political Tensions: Congress and BJP Clash
Water War: Punjab vs. Haryana Amid Political Tensions
Tragic Shooting of Kenyan MP Sparks Political Tension
Arshad Nadeem's Instagram Blocked in India Amid Political Tensions