AAP Accuses BJP of Dismantling Healthcare Services: A Political Battle Over Mohalla Clinics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the Delhi BJP government, accusing it of dismantling healthcare services by terminating the employment of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and multi-tasking workers from the Mohalla clinics.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh responded to these allegations by assuring transparency in the hiring of healthcare professionals. Singh emphasized that all eligible candidates would have the opportunity to apply, ensuring the best healthcare for citizens.

In a press conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP intends to shut down most Mohalla clinics, replacing them with Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. Bharadwaj criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its promises and politicizing healthcare services.

