Delhi's Health Overhaul: Mangolpuri Hospital Expansion by August 1

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed officials to expedite the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital's expansion in Mangolpuri, setting an August 1 deadline. This development promises to boost the hospital's capacity with a 362-bed trauma block, enhancing ICU, parking, and mortuary facilities.

During a site review, Gupta stressed the urgency of addressing government hospital shortages in beds, staff, and medicines, describing these challenges as requiring immediate action. The Mangolpuri hospital, crucial for local healthcare, faces significant pressure due to past incomplete projects.

The revised expansion plan includes additional ICU beds across medical, surgical, and orthopedic units and expanded trauma and parking infrastructure. Gupta's initiative aligns with a broader mission to upgrade Delhi's health network within 100 days, supported by schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

