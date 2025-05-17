Delhi's Health Overhaul: Mangolpuri Hospital Expansion by August 1
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated the completion of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital expansion by August 1. The new trauma block will increase capacity and improve facilities, addressing chronic shortages. Gupta aims to bolster Delhi's health network within 100 days, emphasizing quality healthcare for all.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed officials to expedite the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital's expansion in Mangolpuri, setting an August 1 deadline. This development promises to boost the hospital's capacity with a 362-bed trauma block, enhancing ICU, parking, and mortuary facilities.
During a site review, Gupta stressed the urgency of addressing government hospital shortages in beds, staff, and medicines, describing these challenges as requiring immediate action. The Mangolpuri hospital, crucial for local healthcare, faces significant pressure due to past incomplete projects.
The revised expansion plan includes additional ICU beds across medical, surgical, and orthopedic units and expanded trauma and parking infrastructure. Gupta's initiative aligns with a broader mission to upgrade Delhi's health network within 100 days, supported by schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha's Aviation Expansion: Greenfield Airport and Heliport Developments
Global Vision: Aamir Khan Pushes for Indian Cinema's International Expansion
Russia's Strategic Buffer Zone Expansion in Ukraine
LifeWear India Welcomes New CEO to Propel Global Expansion
Eurofragance Achieves Record Growth with Strategic Expansion and Innovation