Left Menu

Delhi's Health Overhaul: Mangolpuri Hospital Expansion by August 1

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated the completion of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital expansion by August 1. The new trauma block will increase capacity and improve facilities, addressing chronic shortages. Gupta aims to bolster Delhi's health network within 100 days, emphasizing quality healthcare for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:49 IST
Delhi's Health Overhaul: Mangolpuri Hospital Expansion by August 1
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed officials to expedite the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital's expansion in Mangolpuri, setting an August 1 deadline. This development promises to boost the hospital's capacity with a 362-bed trauma block, enhancing ICU, parking, and mortuary facilities.

During a site review, Gupta stressed the urgency of addressing government hospital shortages in beds, staff, and medicines, describing these challenges as requiring immediate action. The Mangolpuri hospital, crucial for local healthcare, faces significant pressure due to past incomplete projects.

The revised expansion plan includes additional ICU beds across medical, surgical, and orthopedic units and expanded trauma and parking infrastructure. Gupta's initiative aligns with a broader mission to upgrade Delhi's health network within 100 days, supported by schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025