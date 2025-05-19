Australia's Growing Prescription Trend: Medicinal Cannabis on the Rise
The use of medicinal cannabis in Australia has increased significantly since regulatory changes in 2016. Despite more than 700,000 approvals, evidence suggests only limited benefits for chronic pain. The Therapeutic Goods Administration advises cautious, patient-specific trials only after other treatments have failed. Potential side effects and risks, including cannabis use disorder, are highlighted.
More Australians are turning to medicinal cannabis, with its use skyrocketing after regulatory changes in 2016 made it more accessible. Though approvals have topped 700,000, the true number of patients remains unclear.
The evidence supporting the efficacy of medicinal cannabis for chronic pain is limited. A 2021 review of multiple studies indicates only minor improvements in pain and functionality. Regulatory bodies suggest medicinal cannabis trials after standard therapies prove inadequate.
Potential side effects include dizziness and cognitive slowing. Furthermore, there's a heightened risk of cannabis use disorder. Experts stress the importance of a personalized approach in consultation with healthcare providers to weigh potential benefits against risks.
