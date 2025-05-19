Left Menu

Pregnancy at Risk: Rising Heat Threatens Maternal Health

A new study reveals a worrying rise in dangerously high temperatures for pregnant women globally, with India experiencing six additional such days annually. Climate change contributes significantly to this increase, posing a threat to maternal and infant health, particularly in regions with limited healthcare access.

Updated: 19-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing a significant rise in pregnancy heat-risk days, with an average of six additional dangerously high-temperature days recorded each year over the past five years, according to a study by Climate Central.

The research highlights that climate change is exacerbating the problem, accounting for nearly a third of these days. Sikkim reported the highest numbers attributed to climate change, and cities like Panaji and Thiruvananthapuram are notably affected.

Experts warn that without urgent action on fossil fuel emissions, the health risks to pregnant women and newborns will intensify, particularly in regions with limited healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

