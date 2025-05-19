Pregnancy at Risk: Rising Heat Threatens Maternal Health
A new study reveals a worrying rise in dangerously high temperatures for pregnant women globally, with India experiencing six additional such days annually. Climate change contributes significantly to this increase, posing a threat to maternal and infant health, particularly in regions with limited healthcare access.
- Country:
- India
India is facing a significant rise in pregnancy heat-risk days, with an average of six additional dangerously high-temperature days recorded each year over the past five years, according to a study by Climate Central.
The research highlights that climate change is exacerbating the problem, accounting for nearly a third of these days. Sikkim reported the highest numbers attributed to climate change, and cities like Panaji and Thiruvananthapuram are notably affected.
Experts warn that without urgent action on fossil fuel emissions, the health risks to pregnant women and newborns will intensify, particularly in regions with limited healthcare access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Angola Forge Ties for Healthcare, Space, and Digital Growth
National Ayush Mission Conclave: Strengthening Integrative Healthcare at Nisarg Gram
Union Minister Unveils Cutting-Edge PET-CT System Advancing Preventive Healthcare
From Popemobile to Lifeline: A New Chapter in Gaza Healthcare
Lama Lobzang: A Guiding Light for Ladakh's Healthcare and Education