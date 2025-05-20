International Leaders Pressure Israel Over Gaza Offensive

Britain, Canada, and France issued a stern warning to Israel on Monday, threatening to undertake 'concrete actions' if the latter fails to stop its aggressive military operations in Gaza and restricts humanitarian aid. The statement intensifies pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as regional tensions escalate.

Following an Israeli military operation announcement, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to reclaim full control over Gaza, despite international criticism regarding potential breaches of humanitarian law. The Western leaders condemned any efforts to expand settlements in the West Bank and indicated possible sanctions.

Supporting a U.S.-led initiative for ceasefire, the leaders stressed a commitment to a two-state resolution, which Hamas acknowledged as a positive development. Meanwhile, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement within Gaza, necessitating urgent international diplomatic intervention.

