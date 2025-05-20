International Leaders Pressure Israel Over Gaza Offensive
Leaders from Britain, Canada, and France threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel unless it halts its Gaza offensive and permits humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Netanyahu defends the actions, while emphasizing Israel's right to self-defense. Western nations advocate for a ceasefire and a two-state solution.
Britain, Canada, and France issued a stern warning to Israel on Monday, threatening to undertake 'concrete actions' if the latter fails to stop its aggressive military operations in Gaza and restricts humanitarian aid. The statement intensifies pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as regional tensions escalate.
Following an Israeli military operation announcement, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to reclaim full control over Gaza, despite international criticism regarding potential breaches of humanitarian law. The Western leaders condemned any efforts to expand settlements in the West Bank and indicated possible sanctions.
Supporting a U.S.-led initiative for ceasefire, the leaders stressed a commitment to a two-state resolution, which Hamas acknowledged as a positive development. Meanwhile, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement within Gaza, necessitating urgent international diplomatic intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- Netanyahu
- britain
- Canada
- France
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- two-state solution
- international-law
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Stance Against Hamas Intensifies
Leaders Unite: Canada and Australia Collaborate Amidst Trump's Influence
Fascinating Trade Talks: U.S. and Canada Navigate Complex Deal
Justice Minister’s Apology: Unveiling the Chaos at Stade de France
Diplomatic Visit in the Making: Syrian President to Meet Macron in France