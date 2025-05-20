Left Menu

Pioneering Pathways in Medical Education: A Call for Collaboration

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the importance of enhancing medical education to cultivate talented doctors. Speaking at a convocation ceremony, he urged collaborative efforts between universities and highlighted the need for intellectual capacity development. Bagde also launched a new academic portal and conferred an honorary degree for biomedical research contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:53 IST
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has spotlighted the pressing need for advancing medical education to foster the development of skilled doctors in society. Speaking at the Rajasthan Health Sciences University convocation held at Birla Auditorium, Bagde called for a greater focus on fundamental research and intellectual capacity enhancement among students.

The governor advocated for synergy between Rajasthan University and other academic institutions domestically and internationally, aiming to facilitate the exchange of medical knowledge. He stressed that no tool exists to measure intellectual capacity conclusively, but success in comprehension and intelligence reflects strong cognitive abilities.

Bagde also launched the National Academic Repository Portal aimed at academic collaboration and awarded Dr. Vishwa Mohan Katoch an honorary Doctor of Science degree for his significant contributions to biomedical research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

