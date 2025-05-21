Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Pet Dog Fatally Attacks Child in Bihar

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Bhojpur district, a six-year-old boy named Ayyansh was fatally mauled by a pet dog. His two-year-old brother, Riyyansh, was also injured and is receiving treatment. Dog bites have become increasingly common, surpassing other health issues in the state.

Tragedy Strikes as Pet Dog Fatally Attacks Child in Bihar
A six-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being attacked by a pet dog in Bihar's Bhojpur district, as confirmed by local officials on Wednesday.

The incident, which also resulted in injuries to the boy's two-year-old brother, occurred at their grandfather's home while they were playing in the portico area in Adiya Nagar, within the Nawada police station jurisdiction.

Bhojpur's Chief Medical Officer, Shivendra Kumar, identified the deceased as Ayyansh, while his brother Riyyansh continues to receive medical care at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Statistics indicate that dog bites have become the leading cause of hospital admissions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

