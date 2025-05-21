Tragedy Strikes as Pet Dog Fatally Attacks Child in Bihar

A six-year-old boy tragically lost his life after being attacked by a pet dog in Bihar's Bhojpur district, as confirmed by local officials on Wednesday.

The incident, which also resulted in injuries to the boy's two-year-old brother, occurred at their grandfather's home while they were playing in the portico area in Adiya Nagar, within the Nawada police station jurisdiction.

Bhojpur's Chief Medical Officer, Shivendra Kumar, identified the deceased as Ayyansh, while his brother Riyyansh continues to receive medical care at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Statistics indicate that dog bites have become the leading cause of hospital admissions in the region.

