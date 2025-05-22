Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis: Starvation Threatens Lives in Gaza

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has led to starvation-related deaths of 29 children and elderly people. Despite the easing of an 11-week blockade allowing some food aid, the needs remain immense. With critical medical shortages and warnings from global monitors, the health crisis continues to escalate.

In a deeply concerning development, the Palestinian health minister announced on Thursday that starvation has claimed the lives of 29 vulnerable individuals, including children, in Gaza. The recent deaths highlight a growing humanitarian crisis posing risks to thousands more.

Israel's partial lifting of an 11-week blockade allowed some food aid trucks to enter the region, but aid workers and local officials warn that the supplies fall far short of the urgent needs. Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan spoke to reporters, underscoring the severe deficiencies in food and medical resources.

With only a handful of Gaza's hospitals operational and more than 90% of medical stocks depleted, the region faces a crisis of monumental proportions. The blockade continues under disputes of misuse by Hamas, though humanitarian voices call for more substantial relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

