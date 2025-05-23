Pulmonologist Bounces Back: Hyderabad's COVID-19 Recovery Tale
A pulmonologist in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19 and has fully recovered. After adhering to isolation protocols, contact tracing efforts ensured people who interacted with him were monitored. Family and close contacts showed no symptoms, but health checks continue for safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:26 IST
A pulmonologist in Hyderabad has made a complete recovery after contracting COVID-19, officials confirmed on Friday.
Residing in Kukatpally, the pulmonologist strictly adhered to five-day isolation guidelines, and authorities carried out contact tracing for those he interacted with.
None of his family members or close contacts have shown symptoms of the virus, but medical personnel are still monitoring them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
