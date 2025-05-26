Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Relief
Euro zone government bond yields increased after the U.S. decided to delay implementing tariffs on European imports. President Trump extended negotiations with the EU until July. German and Italian bond yields rose, while market expectations of ECB rate cuts influenced the financial climate.
On Monday, euro zone government bond yields experienced a modest rise as the U.S. withdrew its threat to impose 50% tariffs on European imports, alleviating concerns over a potential economic slowdown.
President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline for negotiations with the European Union to reach an agreement. The German 10-year yield increased by 3 basis points to 2.60%, recovering from a decline on Friday.
Thin trading volumes were anticipated since markets in the U.S. and Britain were closed for holidays. Money markets projected an ECB deposit rate of 1.70% in December, slightly higher than Friday's figure. The Italian 10-year yield saw a minor increase, following Moody's improved outlook.