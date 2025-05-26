Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Relief

Euro zone government bond yields increased after the U.S. decided to delay implementing tariffs on European imports. President Trump extended negotiations with the EU until July. German and Italian bond yields rose, while market expectations of ECB rate cuts influenced the financial climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:16 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Tariff Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, euro zone government bond yields experienced a modest rise as the U.S. withdrew its threat to impose 50% tariffs on European imports, alleviating concerns over a potential economic slowdown.

President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline for negotiations with the European Union to reach an agreement. The German 10-year yield increased by 3 basis points to 2.60%, recovering from a decline on Friday.

Thin trading volumes were anticipated since markets in the U.S. and Britain were closed for holidays. Money markets projected an ECB deposit rate of 1.70% in December, slightly higher than Friday's figure. The Italian 10-year yield saw a minor increase, following Moody's improved outlook.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025