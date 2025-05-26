Happiest Health Launches First Clinic: A New Era in Wellness
Happiest Health, founded by Ashok Soota, opens its first clinic, Happiest Physio, in Bangalore's Koramangala. The clinic focuses on physiotherapy services for improving mobility and rehabilitation. This marks the start of Happiest Health's mission to reshape wellness through prevention, education, and community engagement, with plans for expansion into various medical disciplines.
- Country:
- India
Happiest Health, an ambitious wellness enterprise, has inaugurated its first clinic, Happiest Physio, in the lively area of Koramangala, Bangalore. The clinic promises holistic physiotherapy services aimed at rehabilitation and support for individuals experiencing physical strain.
At Happiest Physio, seasoned professionals will offer evidence-based therapies complemented by personalized recovery plans. These services are crucial for working professionals, the elderly, and athletes seeking mobility and long-term strength improvements.
The launch follows Happiest Health's strategic vision to foster preventive health ecosystems. According to Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO, the clinic answers a growing yet overlooked necessity for proactive healthcare. Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman, emphasized their goal to revolutionize healthcare delivery by making it accessible and trust-based, enhancing community wellness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath: Championing Housing and Healthcare for All
Tripura Boosts Healthcare Sector with Massive Nurse Recruitment Drive
Healthcare Shake-Up: Trump, Drug Prices, Senate Confirmation, and Industry Concerns
Metropolis Healthcare Faces Profit Decline Amid Leadership Changes
Greaves Electric Mobility's IPO Gears Up for Launch