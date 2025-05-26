Left Menu

Happiest Health Launches First Clinic: A New Era in Wellness

Happiest Health, founded by Ashok Soota, opens its first clinic, Happiest Physio, in Bangalore's Koramangala. The clinic focuses on physiotherapy services for improving mobility and rehabilitation. This marks the start of Happiest Health's mission to reshape wellness through prevention, education, and community engagement, with plans for expansion into various medical disciplines.

Updated: 26-05-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Happiest Health, an ambitious wellness enterprise, has inaugurated its first clinic, Happiest Physio, in the lively area of Koramangala, Bangalore. The clinic promises holistic physiotherapy services aimed at rehabilitation and support for individuals experiencing physical strain.

At Happiest Physio, seasoned professionals will offer evidence-based therapies complemented by personalized recovery plans. These services are crucial for working professionals, the elderly, and athletes seeking mobility and long-term strength improvements.

The launch follows Happiest Health's strategic vision to foster preventive health ecosystems. According to Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO, the clinic answers a growing yet overlooked necessity for proactive healthcare. Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman, emphasized their goal to revolutionize healthcare delivery by making it accessible and trust-based, enhancing community wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

