Happiest Health Launches First Clinic: A New Era in Wellness

Happiest Health, an ambitious wellness enterprise, has inaugurated its first clinic, Happiest Physio, in the lively area of Koramangala, Bangalore. The clinic promises holistic physiotherapy services aimed at rehabilitation and support for individuals experiencing physical strain.

At Happiest Physio, seasoned professionals will offer evidence-based therapies complemented by personalized recovery plans. These services are crucial for working professionals, the elderly, and athletes seeking mobility and long-term strength improvements.

The launch follows Happiest Health's strategic vision to foster preventive health ecosystems. According to Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO, the clinic answers a growing yet overlooked necessity for proactive healthcare. Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman, emphasized their goal to revolutionize healthcare delivery by making it accessible and trust-based, enhancing community wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)