Left Menu

Gaza's Medical Crisis: WHO Faces Blockade Challenges

The World Health Organization reports that Gaza is facing severe shortages of medical supplies, with 64% of equipment and 43% of essential medicines depleted. An ongoing blockade has exacerbated these shortages, despite limited aid deliveries. WHO has refused to join a U.S.-backed aid plan it sees as partial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:39 IST
Gaza's Medical Crisis: WHO Faces Blockade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over critical shortages of medical equipment in Gaza. According to WHO's Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy, stocks for nearly 64% of medical supplies and 43% of essential medicines are depleted. Balkhy addressed reporters in Geneva on Monday, highlighting the growing crisis.

The blockade, which Israel imposed in early March, has been slightly eased, allowing 100 aid trucks with flour, baby food, and medical equipment to enter Gaza on May 21. However, none of the shipments were from the WHO. Despite efforts to address the urgent needs, medical facilities continue to struggle without essential supplies like antibiotics, painkillers, and anesthesia.

In a separate development, the WHO has opted out of participating in an alternative aid distribution plan backed by the U.S. and proposed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The United Nations has raised concerns over the foundation's impartiality, which could risk civilian displacement and expose thousands to danger. Israel halted all aid to Gaza on March 2, citing concerns of aid diversion by Hamas, accusations that Hamas has denied.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025