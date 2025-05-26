Gaza's Medical Crisis: WHO Faces Blockade Challenges
The World Health Organization reports that Gaza is facing severe shortages of medical supplies, with 64% of equipment and 43% of essential medicines depleted. An ongoing blockade has exacerbated these shortages, despite limited aid deliveries. WHO has refused to join a U.S.-backed aid plan it sees as partial.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over critical shortages of medical equipment in Gaza. According to WHO's Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy, stocks for nearly 64% of medical supplies and 43% of essential medicines are depleted. Balkhy addressed reporters in Geneva on Monday, highlighting the growing crisis.
The blockade, which Israel imposed in early March, has been slightly eased, allowing 100 aid trucks with flour, baby food, and medical equipment to enter Gaza on May 21. However, none of the shipments were from the WHO. Despite efforts to address the urgent needs, medical facilities continue to struggle without essential supplies like antibiotics, painkillers, and anesthesia.
In a separate development, the WHO has opted out of participating in an alternative aid distribution plan backed by the U.S. and proposed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The United Nations has raised concerns over the foundation's impartiality, which could risk civilian displacement and expose thousands to danger. Israel halted all aid to Gaza on March 2, citing concerns of aid diversion by Hamas, accusations that Hamas has denied.
