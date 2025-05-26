Empowering Women: Amazon India's Bold Step Against Period Poverty
Amazon India is expanding its women's health initiative to combat period poverty. The program, involving sanitary product manufacturing and entrepreneurship opportunities, aims to reach 200,000 women and girls by 2025. It also plans to support 500 women entrepreneurs by 2027, enhancing menstrual health access across India.
Amazon India has unveiled the second phase of its ambitious women's health initiative, with a goal of reaching 200,000 women and girls by 2025. The program aims to tackle period poverty through the production of locally made sanitary products, educational efforts, and entrepreneurship opportunities, according to a recent press release.
During the launch event at the Singahalli Community Centre in Bengaluru, Karuna Shanker Pande, Vice President of Amazon Logistics in India, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative. "Beyond hygiene, this program fosters economic opportunity, challenges long-held taboos, and cultivates local leadership. We are empowering women to lead transformative change," Pande stated.
Currently, Amazon operates four sanitary napkin manufacturing facilities in major Indian cities and has already benefited over 50,000 women and girls in underserved areas. Through initiatives like Gram Mitr and Pragati Mitr, Amazon is working towards creating sustainable livelihoods and improving menstrual health access, supporting more than 500 women entrepreneurs by 2027.
