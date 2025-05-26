Left Menu

Empowering Women: Amazon India's Bold Step Against Period Poverty

Amazon India is expanding its women's health initiative to combat period poverty. The program, involving sanitary product manufacturing and entrepreneurship opportunities, aims to reach 200,000 women and girls by 2025. It also plans to support 500 women entrepreneurs by 2027, enhancing menstrual health access across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:21 IST
Empowering Women: Amazon India's Bold Step Against Period Poverty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon India has unveiled the second phase of its ambitious women's health initiative, with a goal of reaching 200,000 women and girls by 2025. The program aims to tackle period poverty through the production of locally made sanitary products, educational efforts, and entrepreneurship opportunities, according to a recent press release.

During the launch event at the Singahalli Community Centre in Bengaluru, Karuna Shanker Pande, Vice President of Amazon Logistics in India, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative. "Beyond hygiene, this program fosters economic opportunity, challenges long-held taboos, and cultivates local leadership. We are empowering women to lead transformative change," Pande stated.

Currently, Amazon operates four sanitary napkin manufacturing facilities in major Indian cities and has already benefited over 50,000 women and girls in underserved areas. Through initiatives like Gram Mitr and Pragati Mitr, Amazon is working towards creating sustainable livelihoods and improving menstrual health access, supporting more than 500 women entrepreneurs by 2027.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025