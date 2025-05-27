Lula's Health Scare: Brazilian President Diagnosed with Labyrinthitis
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the hospital after experiencing vertigo. Released after tests showed normal results, Lula was diagnosed with labyrinthitis. The 79-year-old leader, who had surgeries in 2024, is currently resting at home as confirmed by the Sirio Libanes Hospital in Brasilia.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was hospitalized in Brasilia following a bout of vertigo. After undergoing a series of blood and imaging tests, doctors diagnosed the 79-year-old leader with labyrinthitis, an inner ear inflammation, and confirmed that all tests returned normal results.
Upon receiving treatment and being assured of his stable health, President Lula was released from the Sirio Libanes Hospital and is now recuperating at his residence. In late 2024, Lula had undergone two emergency surgeries due to head-related health issues.
The diagnosis comes as a relief, allowing the President to continue his duties without major health concerns. His condition is being closely monitored, ensuring he receives adequate care and rest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula
- President
- Brazil
- vertigo
- labyrinthitis
- hospital
- health
- diagnosis
- Sirio Libanes
- Brasilia
ALSO READ
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
Family Hospitalized After Inhaling Toxic Fumes at Delhi Worksite
Family of Four Hospitalized After Poisonous Incident in Delhi Business Unit
Revamping Roads for Safer, Healthier Cities: WHO's Call to Action
Hidden Dangers: Steroids and Protein Powders Threatening Youth Hip Health