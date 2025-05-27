Lula's Health Scare: Brazilian President Diagnosed with Labyrinthitis

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was hospitalized in Brasilia following a bout of vertigo. After undergoing a series of blood and imaging tests, doctors diagnosed the 79-year-old leader with labyrinthitis, an inner ear inflammation, and confirmed that all tests returned normal results.

Upon receiving treatment and being assured of his stable health, President Lula was released from the Sirio Libanes Hospital and is now recuperating at his residence. In late 2024, Lula had undergone two emergency surgeries due to head-related health issues.

The diagnosis comes as a relief, allowing the President to continue his duties without major health concerns. His condition is being closely monitored, ensuring he receives adequate care and rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)