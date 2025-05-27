Tragedy Strikes Polio Campaign: Policeman Killed in Balochistan
A police officer was killed while guarding a polio vaccination team in Balochistan, Pakistan. The assailants fled, leaving the polio workers unharmed. This attack has been condemned by officials, highlighting the challenges faced in eradicating polio in Pakistan, one of the last countries with endemic cases.
Updated: 27-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:36 IST
An unidentified gunman fatally shot a police officer assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Balochistan's Noshki area, officials reported on Tuesday.
The officer, identified as Waheed Ahmed, was killed as workers administered vaccines to children under five. Authorities have established checkpoints to apprehend the perpetrators.
While the attack left polio workers unscathed, it has sparked widespread condemnation from local and federal officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari, who reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to eliminating polio despite the ongoing challenges.
