GSK and Spero Therapeutics have terminated their late-stage trial for an experimental urinary tract infection drug early, with the trial having met its chief objectives. As a result, Spero's shares surged, reflecting market optimism about the drug's future prospects.

In Gaza, a dire shortage of medical supplies has emerged, with the World Health Organization reporting stock depletion of crucial medications and equipment. Severe shortages are affecting basic medicines and vaccines, prompting urgent calls for support.

Meanwhile, Sanofi is pursuing vaccine production ventures in Vietnam in collaboration with VNVC, with a new plant planned in Long An Province. This comes amid broader international criticism of the WHO, with U.S. and Argentine officials expressing discontent regarding the organization's pandemic management.