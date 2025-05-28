Haryana's Covid-19 Preparedness: Health Minister Urges Vigilance

Haryana's health minister, Arti Singh Rao, called for heightened public and medical vigilance against Covid-19 during a press briefing on Wednesday. She asserted that public health remains a top government priority, aiming to mitigate virus spread through timely actions and preventive measures.

The state has recently reported 16 Covid-19 cases, prompting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to assure the public of the health department's preparedness. In response, a directive has been sent to civil surgeons to set up 'flu corners' at medical facilities, providing early screening opportunities. Hospitals are instructed to ensure adequate resources, including isolation beds and PPE kits.

Rao emphasized the importance of public compliance with Covid-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining hygiene. District surveillance units are tasked with monitoring high-risk cases. Meetings with the Indian Medical Association are underway to boost district-level preparedness. Rao reiterated the call for public vigilance in adherence to safety guidelines.