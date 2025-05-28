Left Menu

Haryana's Covid-19 Preparedness: Health Minister Urges Vigilance

Haryana's health minister, Arti Singh Rao, emphasized vigilance and proactive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Recent cases in the state prompted advisories for healthcare facilities to establish flu corners and ensure readiness. Public adherence to safety protocols remains a priority amid ongoing efforts to prevent further outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:31 IST
Haryana's Covid-19 Preparedness: Health Minister Urges Vigilance
Covid-19
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's health minister, Arti Singh Rao, called for heightened public and medical vigilance against Covid-19 during a press briefing on Wednesday. She asserted that public health remains a top government priority, aiming to mitigate virus spread through timely actions and preventive measures.

The state has recently reported 16 Covid-19 cases, prompting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to assure the public of the health department's preparedness. In response, a directive has been sent to civil surgeons to set up 'flu corners' at medical facilities, providing early screening opportunities. Hospitals are instructed to ensure adequate resources, including isolation beds and PPE kits.

Rao emphasized the importance of public compliance with Covid-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining hygiene. District surveillance units are tasked with monitoring high-risk cases. Meetings with the Indian Medical Association are underway to boost district-level preparedness. Rao reiterated the call for public vigilance in adherence to safety guidelines.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025