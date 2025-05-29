Kidney Racket Unveiled: Former Hospital Chief Arrested in Transplant Scandal

The Pune police have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, the former medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, in connection with an alleged kidney transplant racket. His arrest follows an investigation into fraudulent practices during his time as head of the Regional Authorization Committee.

Taware has been linked with various malpractices, including tampering with blood samples and improperly approving kidney transplant procedures. The scandal surfaced when discrepancies were identified in a transplant involving Sarika Sutar, who posed as someone else's wife to donate her kidney.

The case has implicated 17 individuals so far, with the police exploring further financial misconduct tied to Taware's approvals. A judicial process is underway, with Dr Taware remanded in custody as investigations continue.