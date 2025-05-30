Left Menu

Hopeful Recovery from Nipah: Kerala's Success Story

A 42-year-old woman in Kerala has tested negative twice for the Nipah virus, marking her technical recovery. Although not fully conscious, her health indicators are improving steadily. With advances in treatment including antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies, Kerala's fatality rate for Nipah has significantly dropped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Kerala's Valanchery municipality who was confirmed to have the Nipah virus has now tested negative in two separate samples, indicating she is technically free from the infection, Health Minister Veena George announced this Friday.

The patient, a 42-year-old woman, is being treated at the EMS Cooperative Hospital in Perinthalmanna. Her health indicators, such as heart rate and blood pressure, are steadily improving, and she has been breathing unaided for the past 12 days.

Despite her significant improvement, the patient has yet to regain full consciousness. However, brain activity shows signs of recovery, offering hope for a complete physical and mental comeback. This marks a pivotal moment in Kerala's ongoing efforts to manage the virus, with a notable reduction in fatality rates due to advanced treatment methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

