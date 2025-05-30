Left Menu

Delhi's Leap Towards Health and Sustainability

The Delhi government reported significant achievements in health and transport within 100 days. They have implemented health schemes, expanded the electric bus fleet, and initiated technological advancements. Additional projects include new hospital units and a digital platform for medico-legal systems.

Updated: 30-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:06 IST
Delhi's Leap Towards Health and Sustainability
The Delhi government has made significant strides in health and sustainability initiatives within its first 100 days, as detailed in a recent report card by Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh. Notably, they have rolled out key health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Vay Vandana Yojana, and commenced the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Underlining their commitment to sustainability, the government has expanded its electric bus fleet to 2,535 buses, with an additional 2,000 expected by year-end. Technological enhancements are also underway, including the installation of Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras at 500 petrol pumps and a new digital platform, MedLEaPR, to improve medico-legal transparency.

Pushing the digital frontier, Singh also noted the development of a unified data hub to integrate various governmental databases, along with plans to revamp Delhi's government websites, marking a proactive approach towards digital governance and enhanced public services.

