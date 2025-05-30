Uttar Pradesh's Medical Disparity: Allahabad High Court Calls for Action

The Allahabad High Court expressed concern over the uneven development of medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh, focusing primarily on Lucknow while neglecting other regions. On Friday, the court highlighted the urgent need for equitable distribution of medical resources across all cities.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal pressed for immediate action to address the decaying state of healthcare infrastructure throughout the state, emphasizing a necessary overhaul before conditions worsen further. During the session, non-attendance by the principal secretary of medical education and health prompted direct court orders for a future appearance, set for July 1.

The court insisted on detailed reports concerning the current state and budget allocations for 42 medical colleges, calling for upgrades particularly in Prayagraj's hospitals. With upcoming major events like the 2031 Kumbh Mela, the court stressed strategic enhancements to accommodate vast population influxes efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)