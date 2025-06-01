Blazing Inferno: Veterinary Medicines Lost in Jabalpur Fire
A fire at a government veterinary drugs storehouse in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, reduced a huge stockpile of medicines to ashes. The blaze began late Saturday night and was extinguished by early Sunday. Authorities are investigating the cause, and losses are still being calculated.
A significant stockpile of veterinary medicines was incinerated in a fiery incident at a government storehouse in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, officials reported on Sunday.
The fire began late Saturday night. Deputy Director of the MP Animal Husbandry Department, Jabalpur, Prafull Moon, stated that staff alerted him to the blaze, prompting his immediate response. Firefighting efforts were underway before his arrival.
The inferno engulfed the storehouse, destroying the medicine reserves. Firefighters managed to douse the flames by 2.30 am on Sunday, more than four hours after the fire erupted. The cause remains undetermined, and the financial impact is still being assessed, according to Moon.
