Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives in Hamburg

A tragic fire overnight at Hamburg's Marienkrankenhaus hospital resulted in the deaths of three elderly men aged 84, 85, and 87, with 34 others injured, according to authorities on Sunday. A suspected arsonist, identified as a 72-year-old patient, has been detained.

The fire alarm was raised just after midnight, originating in the geriatric ward and quickly extending to the building's facade and spreading smoke throughout its four floors. Swift response by firefighters led to the extinguishment of the fire within 20 minutes, and several patients were rescued via ladders and internal evacuations.

Hospital sources confirmed some injured were treated on-site, while two individuals needed transfer to nearby medical facilities. Investigators are currently exploring whether mental health issues may have influenced the suspected arsonist's actions.

