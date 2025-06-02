Aayush Wellness Takes Giant Strides in Healthcare Market

Aayush Wellness announced on Monday that their revenue experienced a dramatic rise last fiscal year, driven by increased demand for their health and wellness products across India.

The company is solidifying its foothold in the Indian healthcare market, worth USD 372 billion, by opening its inaugural healthcare center in Virar, Mumbai, according to Managing Director Naveena Kumar.

With planned new launches, Kumar expressed optimism for continued growth. The company reported a revenue surge from Rs 83.92 lakh to Rs 73.34 crore, and a net profit increase to Rs 3.36 crore. Their focus remains on making preventive healthcare accessible, especially in underserved areas, with strong prospects in nutritional and fortified food markets.