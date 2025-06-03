Mysterious Animal Attack Leaves Six Dead in Barwani, Investigation Underway

In the past 12 days, Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed the mysterious deaths of six individuals after being bitten by an unidentified animal. According to officials, this creature is suspected to carry the rabies virus, yet investigations are ongoing to confirm this assumption.

Reportedly, the unidentified animal attacked 17 people in the early hours of May 5. The victims were administered anti-rabies injections, but tragically six succumbed to their injuries between May 23 and June 2. Efforts to locate the animal, described as dog-like, have been intensified after the attack in Limbai village.

Officials, including Barwani's District Magistrate Ghuncha Sanobar, emphasize a comprehensive investigation. Expert medical teams from Khandwa are probing into the case, with samples sent for testing in Delhi. Amidst the ongoing probe, the forest department has announced a compensation scheme, quietly awaiting the laboratory reports to unravel the mystery behind these unfortunate deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)