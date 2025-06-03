Tragedy Strikes at Telangana Institute: Patient's Death and Illness Outbreak Raise Concerns
A patient died and around 70 others suffered from vomiting and diarrhea at Telangana's Institute of Mental Health. Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty confirmed the fatality and ongoing investigations. Other patients remain under observation, with state authorities investigating water sources and food for potential contamination.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at the Telangana government's Institute of Mental Health, where one patient died and approximately 70 others were afflicted with vomiting and diarrhea. Despite efforts by on-duty medical personnel, the patient could not be revived and was pronounced dead at Osmania General Hospital.
Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty confirmed the death and mentioned ongoing investigations to determine the cause. The affected patients remain under medical observation, with two requiring admission due to low blood pressure, albeit in stable condition.
Tests on water sources and food remnants are underway, as officials seek to uncover any contamination links. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has been briefed and directives have been issued to ensure patient safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foiling Terror: Suspects Arrested in Hyderabad Bomb Plot
Sunrisers Hyderabad Spoil Lucknow’s Playoff Chances in High-Stakes IPL Clash
Tragedy in the Fields: ASHA Worker's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
Adani Group Under Scrutiny: SEBI's Investigation Raises Questions
Sunrisers Shine: Vettori Applauds Hyderabad's Stellar Batting in IPL Triumph Over Lucknow