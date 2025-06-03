Tragedy Strikes at Telangana Institute: Patient's Death and Illness Outbreak Raise Concerns

A tragic incident unfolded at the Telangana government's Institute of Mental Health, where one patient died and approximately 70 others were afflicted with vomiting and diarrhea. Despite efforts by on-duty medical personnel, the patient could not be revived and was pronounced dead at Osmania General Hospital.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty confirmed the death and mentioned ongoing investigations to determine the cause. The affected patients remain under medical observation, with two requiring admission due to low blood pressure, albeit in stable condition.

Tests on water sources and food remnants are underway, as officials seek to uncover any contamination links. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has been briefed and directives have been issued to ensure patient safety.

