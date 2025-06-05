Left Menu

Guwahati: A Rising Healthcare Hub in the Northeast

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Guwahati's growing importance as a healthcare hub. He announced plans to enhance medical infrastructure, including upgrading Gauhati Medical College into a 5,000-bed facility. The inauguration of the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre marks progress in expanding specialized healthcare services in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:16 IST
Guwahati: A Rising Healthcare Hub in the Northeast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati is gaining recognition as a crucial healthcare hub for the northeast and ASEAN regions, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Thursday, he emphasized the expansion of medical infrastructure during the inauguration of the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre in the city.

The Assam government is committed to enhancing healthcare facilities and medical education, planning to establish 24 medical colleges statewide. Notably, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is set to transform into a 5,000-bed unit, addressing the increasing health demands of the populace, Sarma announced.

The Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre promises advanced clinical care and specialized services across obstetrics, neonatology, and pediatrics. Ambuja Neotia Group Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia hailed this development as a milestone in their mission to extend quality healthcare access in emerging regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025