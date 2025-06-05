Guwahati: A Rising Healthcare Hub in the Northeast

Guwahati is gaining recognition as a crucial healthcare hub for the northeast and ASEAN regions, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Thursday, he emphasized the expansion of medical infrastructure during the inauguration of the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre in the city.

The Assam government is committed to enhancing healthcare facilities and medical education, planning to establish 24 medical colleges statewide. Notably, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is set to transform into a 5,000-bed unit, addressing the increasing health demands of the populace, Sarma announced.

The Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre promises advanced clinical care and specialized services across obstetrics, neonatology, and pediatrics. Ambuja Neotia Group Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia hailed this development as a milestone in their mission to extend quality healthcare access in emerging regions.

