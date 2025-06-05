Delhi's Plan to Revolutionize Healthcare Imaging Services
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced that the government plans to launch subsidised MRI and CT scan services across state hospitals. Currently available only in two hospitals, the initiative aims to make these critical services affordable for all citizens. The government is considering a PPP model for implementation.
In a significant move to enhance healthcare accessibility, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh disclosed plans to introduce subsidized MRI and CT scan services in state-run hospitals. The government aims to make these essential diagnostic tools affordable and accessible by expanding services beyond the current availability in LNJP and GB Pant hospitals.
Singh articulated plans to initiate a public-private partnership (PPP) model to streamline the process and hinted that patients might need to pay a reduced fee of Rs 2,500 for the scans. This represents a drastic reduction from existing private facility prices, which range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.
The government's proactive stance highlights healthcare as a pivotal element in the city's development strategy, underscoring its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of Delhi's citizens at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
