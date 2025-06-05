Delhi's Plan to Revolutionize Healthcare Imaging Services

In a significant move to enhance healthcare accessibility, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh disclosed plans to introduce subsidized MRI and CT scan services in state-run hospitals. The government aims to make these essential diagnostic tools affordable and accessible by expanding services beyond the current availability in LNJP and GB Pant hospitals.

Singh articulated plans to initiate a public-private partnership (PPP) model to streamline the process and hinted that patients might need to pay a reduced fee of Rs 2,500 for the scans. This represents a drastic reduction from existing private facility prices, which range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

The government's proactive stance highlights healthcare as a pivotal element in the city's development strategy, underscoring its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of Delhi's citizens at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)