Hungary Triumphs Over Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak

Hungary has successfully managed a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, prompting the lifting of EU restrictions. The disease affected farms near Hungary's borders, necessitating livestock culls. Authorities continue to investigate the outbreak's origins, including terrorism as a potential cause. Neighboring Slovakia and the Czech Republic are also easing restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:16 IST
Hungary has effectively contained a recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, resulting in the European Union lifting previous restrictions, as confirmed by Farm Minister Istvan Nagy in an interview with Index.hu.

The outbreak, marking Hungary's first case in over 50 years, emerged in March, affecting five farms near the Slovakian and Austrian borders. This led to border closures and significant livestock culls. Nagy emphasized that no new outbreaks have occurred in over six weeks, with ongoing disinfection and preparations for farm repopulation.

While the disease poses no threat to humans, it significantly impacts cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, causing economic repercussions due to trade restrictions. Nagy highlighted that investigations into the outbreak's origins continue, with terrorism theories still considered. Restriction eases have also been noted in Slovakia and soon in the Czech Republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

