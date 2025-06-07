Fadnavis Advocates Lifestyle Change to Combat Diabetes
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized adopting ideal lifestyles to combat diabetes, spotlighting urbanization's adverse effects on traditional diets. Speaking at the 'Hello Diabetes' conference, he stressed the urgency of public awareness and research to prevent India from becoming the diabetes capital.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, urges the adoption of an ideal lifestyle to prevent diabetes, emphasizing the adverse changes urbanization has imposed on traditional diets.
During the 12th International Conference 'Hello Diabetes,' Fadnavis highlighted the alarming rise in diabetes and obesity in India, stressing the need to thwart the nation from becoming the global diabetes capital.
With support from initiatives like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, the conference aims to foster research and awareness on diabetes to protect future generations.
