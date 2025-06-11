Inflation and Staffing Woes Converge at BLS Amid Economic Shifts

In May, U.S. consumer prices saw a slight rise, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased due to cheaper gasoline. However, inflation is likely to speed up in the upcoming months influenced by the Trump administration's import tariffs.

Despite a mild 0.1% CPI increase last month, inflation expectations are high as the Federal Reserve anticipates possible economic impacts of tariff policies. While tariff effects have been gradual, retailers are beginning to adjust prices in anticipation of future costs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is coping with staffing shortages affecting its comprehensive data collection process. Resource constraints have prompted the BLS to suspend CPI data collection in three cities and cancel several indexes, raising concerns about data accuracy.

