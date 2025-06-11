Delhi's Healthcare Transformation: Over 3.45 Lakh Health Cards Distributed

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh revealed on Wednesday that more than 3.45 lakh health cards have been distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.

Specifically, 1,66,841 of these cards are part of the Vay Vandana Yojana, a program dedicated to supporting the elderly with dignity, according to an official statement.

The initiative sees impressive registration rates, with significant contributions from self-registrations, BIS operators, and Common Service Centres. This signifies both efficient government processes and public trust, Singh stated, and aims to provide cashless hospitalization benefits up to Rs 10 lakh across empaneled hospitals.

