Vaccine Advisory Changes Stir Controversy Under Health Secretary Kennedy

The U.S. health sector faces significant shifts under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he reconfigures vaccine advisory committees and influences dietary guidelines. Reinstatements at the CDC and emerging health initiatives signal turbulence in both policy and public health confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:27 IST
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is causing waves in the health sector with his recent decisions aimed at reorganizing vaccine advisory frameworks. His actions, which include firing an entire committee and appointing vaccine skeptics, raise serious questions about the future of public health policies.

In another sweeping move, Kennedy aims to advance the release of new U.S. Dietary Guidelines, which significantly influence school nutrition programs. However, the hasty timeline could leave many institutions struggling to meet the new standards in time.

Meanwhile, the reinstatement of 450 CDC employees marks a shift toward rebuilding parts of the workforce reduced under previous administrations, signaling an evolving approach to managing public health challenges in the U.S.

