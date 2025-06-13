Carbon Monoxide Leak at Vashi Industrial Unit Hospitalizes 26 Labourers

A carbon monoxide leak in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, resulted in the hospitalization of 26 labourers on Friday, including several women. The incident occurred due to a power failure and a malfunctioning generator at an industrial unit, according to police authorities.

The affected labourers were quickly rushed to a hospital after they reported symptoms including nausea and eye irritation. The emergency services responded swiftly to the situation, ensuring the health and safety of those in need.

A formal investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the leak and assess the responsibility of the industrial facility. Meanwhile, authorities are urging similar establishments to take precautionary measures to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)