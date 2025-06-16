Tribute to Tragic Medic: NHS Mourns Loss of Dr Prateek Joshi and Family
The NHS paid tribute to Dr Prateek Joshi, an exceptional radiologist who tragically died along with his family in a plane crash in Ahmedabad. Dr Joshi, known for his positivity and dedication, was relocating to the UK for a fresh start. The community mourns his unexpected loss.
The National Health Service (NHS) community is mourning the loss of Dr Prateek Joshi, an eminent radiologist, who tragically perished in a plane crash in Ahmedabad along with his family. The crash, which claimed the lives of 270 individuals, left a profound impact on friends and colleagues across the UK.
Dr Joshi, who served at the Royal Derby Hospital, was traveling with his wife, Dr Komi Vyas, their daughter Miraya, and five-year-old twin sons Pradyut and Nakul. The family had been planning to settle in the UK for a new beginning.
Dr Rajeev Singh, Director for Imaging at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, praised Dr Joshi as a joyful and talented colleague. The NHS holds a series of memorials to honor the family, with prayers taking place at Derby Hindu Temple.
