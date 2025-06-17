Bribery Scandal Rocks Gudibande Government Hospital
A surgeon at Gudibande government hospital, Dr. Narasimhamurthy, faces suspension following bribery allegations. A video allegedly shows him accepting money for surgeries. Public outcry ensued, prompting an inquiry. Evidence emerged, and the government suspended him under Karnataka Civil Services rules pending further investigation.
In a shocking turn of events, a surgeon at a government hospital in Gudibande, Chikkaballapura district, has been suspended following serious bribery allegations. The incident came to light after a television channel aired footage showing Dr. Narasimhamurthy purportedly accepting money from patients in exchange for performing surgeries.
The broadcast of the video on June 11 has incited public outrage and tarnished the reputation of the health department. Dr. Narasimhamurthy had been serving as the in-charge Taluk Health Officer since August 2019. In response, the District Health Officer promptly filed a preliminary report suggesting a departmental inquiry into the matter.
A specially constituted fact-finding team uncovered prima facie evidence supporting the bribery claims. Consequently, the government enforced Rule 10(3) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1957, leading to Dr. Narasimhamurthy's immediate suspension pending further investigation.
