Ultrasound Scans: A New Frontier in Predicting Diabetes

A recent study reveals that ultrasound scans of muscles can aid in detecting insulin resistance, which often precedes diabetes. Ultrasound images showed increased brightness in the muscles of patients, hinting at excess fat and possibly illuminating prediabetes conditions earlier than traditional methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:28 IST
An ultrasound of the thigh or shoulder muscles could become an essential tool in detecting insulin resistance, a precursor to prediabetes, according to a new study. Researchers found that 'unusually bright' muscle images often correlated with undiagnosed diabetes.

Lead author Steven Soliman, from the University of Michigan, highlighted the significance of these findings. The study showed that increased 'muscle echo intensity' in 25 patients suggested excess fat and possibly fibrosis, signaling potential diabetes risk.

Published in the Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine, the study analyzed 300 participant images, revealing that ultrasounds could predict prediabetes more accurately than current methods. While not directly measuring insulin resistance, ultrasound scans offer a non-invasive, cost-effective screening option.

