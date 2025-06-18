Ultrasound Scans: A New Frontier in Predicting Diabetes
A recent study reveals that ultrasound scans of muscles can aid in detecting insulin resistance, which often precedes diabetes. Ultrasound images showed increased brightness in the muscles of patients, hinting at excess fat and possibly illuminating prediabetes conditions earlier than traditional methods.
- Country:
- India
An ultrasound of the thigh or shoulder muscles could become an essential tool in detecting insulin resistance, a precursor to prediabetes, according to a new study. Researchers found that 'unusually bright' muscle images often correlated with undiagnosed diabetes.
Lead author Steven Soliman, from the University of Michigan, highlighted the significance of these findings. The study showed that increased 'muscle echo intensity' in 25 patients suggested excess fat and possibly fibrosis, signaling potential diabetes risk.
Published in the Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine, the study analyzed 300 participant images, revealing that ultrasounds could predict prediabetes more accurately than current methods. While not directly measuring insulin resistance, ultrasound scans offer a non-invasive, cost-effective screening option.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Vision from the Frontlines of Shekar Hospital reimagines Universal Insurance for India’s growing demand for quality healthcare.
British Equities Surge as Healthcare and Mining Lead the Way
Apollo Medicine Celebrates 20 Years of Healthcare Innovation
Sakra World Hospital Teams with Tandem Healthcare for Bengaluru's Green Hospital Revolution
Tripura Teams Up with AIIMS-New Delhi to Boost Healthcare