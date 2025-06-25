Himachal Pradesh Launches E-Scooters for Doorstep Medical Services

In a significant move to enhance healthcare delivery, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a fleet of 12 e-scooters from his residence, Oak Over. The primary goal is to provide doorstep medical services to individuals suffering from HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tuberculosis (TB), and hepatitis.

This ground-breaking initiative, supported by the State AIDS Control Society, intends to provide essential medical deliveries, screenings, and counseling services across eight districts. It marks the state's first dedicated endeavor to ensure no patient is deprived of necessary treatment, aiming for better medication continuity and achieving viral load suppression among HIV patients.

Commending the effort, CM Sukhu recognized the Red Ribbon Clubs, youth, educational institutions, and NGOs for their role in elevating awareness. With over 6,000 individuals living with HIV in the state, the success of this model could mark a decisive stride towards making Himachal Pradesh HIV-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)