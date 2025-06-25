Left Menu

Susan Monarez Addresses Vaccine Concerns in Senate Hearing

Susan Monarez, nominee for CDC Director, testified before a Senate panel that she found no evidence linking vaccines and autism. Her statement came during a confirmation hearing, responding to a question regarding vaccine safety from Senator Bernie Sanders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a crucial confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Susan Monarez, nominated as the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, faced U.S. Senate scrutiny over vaccine safety.

Addressing a query from Senator Bernie Sanders, Monarez firmly stated, 'I have not seen a causal link between vaccines and autism.'

Her testimony aimed to clarify persistent public concerns regarding vaccine safety, as she emphasized the lack of evidence supporting alleged connections between vaccines and autism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

